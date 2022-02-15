Within the activities of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program, His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, President of the Emirates Football Association, Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, met with a number of members of the fourth edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program, in the presence of the Minister of State for Youth Affairs Shamma Al Mazrouei, Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, Director General of the Federal Youth Foundation, Saeed Al Nazari, Chief Strategy Officer at the Arab Youth Center.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid, when welcoming the members of the program in the UAE, stressed the importance of synchronizing the fourth edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program with the events of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is hosted by the UAE with the participation of 192 countries. He also spoke with media leaders about the responsibility of youth in conveying issues and events in Arab countries. With credibility and reliability, to reflect the values ​​and principles of Arab youth that distinguish them.

global presence

His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said, “Our wise leadership is keen to invest in the talents of young people, empower them in their countries, and support their successes at the Arab and international levels.”

His Highness added: “Today, the Arab countries possess wealth, minds and innovations, and their rising talents motivate decision-makers to develop the capabilities of Arab youth, who have proven that they have the desire for self-development, and this is what the Arab Youth Center is keen on, which, over the past few years, with direct support and guidance from His Highness. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, President of the Arab Youth Center, was able to graduate thousands of Arab youth in its various programs and initiatives who have the ability to influence and write inspiring success stories.

His Highness Sheikh Rashid addressed the program’s affiliates, saying: “We trust the youth and your ability to be the bearers of the nation’s flag and the transmitters of our culture, values ​​and principles that we are proud of, and today everyone is ready to support you because you have proven with your perseverance and efforts the ability to assume responsibility.”

Inspirational meeting

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Vice President of the Arab Youth Center Shamma bint Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei said that the meeting of the youth participating in the Young Arab Media Leaders Program with Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi is an inspiring meeting that carries many ideas and constitutes a model for the harmony of the aspirations of young talents with the efforts and initiatives of leaders and Arab youth work institutions.

Al Mazrouei added: The media today has an important and significant role in conveying inspiring and influential stories; Stories of homelands, human societies and individuals, and with his competencies and young talents, the required participation is achieved in the consolidation of a new motivational media scene that highlights promising opportunities and new prospects for development and celebrates the latent achievements and capabilities.

Motivation to continue striving and diligence

For his part, the Director-General of the Federal Youth Foundation and Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Youth Center Saeed Al-Nazari said, “Young talents have proven their capabilities in all programs and initiatives of the Arab Youth Center and achieved, through diligent work and continuous development, the best results for themselves and their communities. The current fourth provides many opportunities to engage and empower young people in the media work sectors.” and support development efforts in their communities.

Al-Nazari added, “We always seek, under the directives of the leadership of the Arab Youth Center, to develop projects and action plans that benefit distinguished and promising Arab youth who work to convey the story of their homeland to the world in the finest images and methods that reach the largest number of audiences around the world.”

The second week of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program

In the second week of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program, the participants met with Sky News Arabia Academy cadres, who presented a session on digital content management, and a discussion session on creating influential digital content, with the participation of specialized trainers from Sky News Arabia Academy.

The program members also met with cadres from Google, which presented a session entitled Innovation in Newsrooms, which discussed data journalism and the future of media work.

Members of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program are waiting for more meetings with a number of media professionals and decision-makers.



