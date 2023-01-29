Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, received Chung Mong-joon, President of the South Korean Football Association, and his accompanying delegation.

The two parties discussed a number of issues related to football in Asia, including competitions and championships for clubs, national teams, referees, the development of technical and administrative cadres, and others, in addition to discussing ways to enhance joint cooperation between the two federations.

The meeting was attended by Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association.