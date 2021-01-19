Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, met yesterday, through visual communication technology, Pablo Milad, President of the Chilean Federation.

The two sides discussed ways of joint cooperation between the two federations at the level of national teams, football competitions, training courses and workshops.

The meeting was attended by Salem Ali Al Shamsi, member of the Board of Directors, Chairman of the International Relations Committee, Muhammad Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Federation, and Francis Kagyu, Director of the National Teams of the Chilean Federation.