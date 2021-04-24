Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, accompanied by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the Body Building Federation, crowned the Al Orouba team in the First Division Shield season 2020-2021, in a joyful celebration this evening «Saturday», at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium on Profitable, after the meeting between Al-Orouba and Al-Bataih, in the “22nd round” and the last of the championship. In Ras Al Khaimah, the players of the UAE team won the silver medals, after the “Falcons” won second place in the championship. The last round meetings ended with a tie between Al-Arabiya and Al-Bataeh with a goal for each of them, Al-Bataih progressed through Ahmed Jalal, Al-Orouba tied with a goal, and the UAE tied with Masfout with a goal for the same, Al-Arabi defeated Dibba Al-Fujairah with two goals for a goal, and Al-Dhaid tied with Al-Hamriya with two goals each, and Masafi tied with Masafi Dibba Al-Hisn 3-3, to end Al-Orouba League with 44 points, while the UAE reached 41 points.