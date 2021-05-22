Dubai (Union)

Today, Saturday, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, witnessed the training of the national team at Al Wasl Stadium, as Al-Abyad prepares to play the remainder of the joint Asian qualifiers, qualifying for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup in the country. From 3 to 15 June next.

The President of the Federation urged the players to do their utmost and provide their best in order to qualify for the next stage of the qualifiers, reiterating his confidence in their qualifications and talents, and their ability to achieve positive results that please the fans of Emirati football at home and abroad, calling for the use of the strength of local competitions. The season, and from the experiences they gained with their clubs, and from the national team rallies and the friendly matches they played.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that the Football Association is keen on the success of the team’s mission in the qualifiers, and provides all the requirements for excellence, stressing that the national team possesses strength and experience factors that help it face challenges, especially since the matches are held on our land.

The president of the federation praised the work of the technical staff, led by the Dutch coach Van Marwijk and his assistants, the rest of the administrative and medical bodies, and all the elements that work behind the scenes, appreciating the clubs ’cooperation and their keenness to participate in the success of the” White “mission in the joint qualifiers.

The training was witnessed by Yusef Hussain Al Sahlawi, Second Vice President of the Federation and Chairman of the National Teams and Technical Affairs Committee, Ali Hamad Al-Badwawi, Member of the Board of Directors, Muhammad Abdullah Hazzam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Federation, and Muhammad Obaid Hammad, the supervisor of the national team.