Ajman (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, President of the Football Association, received today «Friday» in the Emirate of Ajman, Adnan Darjal, the Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Muzaffar Mustafa al-Jubouri, Iraq’s ambassador to the state, Hamid Ahmad al-Tayer, member of the Football Association Board of Directors, member of the Executive Committee of the Gulf Federation, and Muhammad Abdullah Hazam al-Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Federation.

The Iraqi minister was accompanied on his visit to the Emirates, Asaad Abdul Amir Al-Eidani, Governor of Basra, Iyad Bunyan, head of the normalization body for the Iraqi Federation, and Muhammad Farhan, Secretary-General of the Iraqi Federation.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations in the sports sectors of the two brotherly countries, and ways to enhance joint cooperation in general, and football in particular, and the two parties also praised the cooperation agreement signed between the UAE and Iraq federations, which aims to develop the game in the two countries.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of common interest, including the Basra file to host the “Gulf 25” Arab Gulf Cup, and the extent of its readiness to organize this tournament.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi presented the national team shirt and the Federation Shield to the Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports.

The Iraqi minister arrived in the country today at noon, and he was received at the airport by His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Enterprise and Chairman of the Public Authority for Sports.