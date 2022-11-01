His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Resolution No. (18) of 2022 appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Supreme President of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation For Distinguished Educational Performance”, provided that this decision shall be implemented from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.