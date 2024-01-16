Today, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, honored the winners of the second session of the “Engineering Excellence and Creativity” Award 2023.

This came during a ceremony organized by the Society of Engineers in the Emirates at the Mohammed bin Rashid Library to celebrate distinguished people in the engineering sector who presented creative designs and projects based on innovation and the application of best practices and contributed to creating a qualitative shift in engineering creativity, which has become a milestone in the UAE. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed. Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Engineer Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, President of the Emirates Society of Engineers, Engineer Rashad Bukhash, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Engineering Excellence and Creativity Award, members of the Society’s Board of Directors and the judging committee, and a large number of officials, workers and stakeholders in the engineering fields from the government and private sectors. And the Arab and foreign media.

Engineer Abdullah Yousef Al Ali, President of the Society of Engineers in the Emirates, began his opening speech by extending sincere thanks and appreciation to Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, for his support, encouragement and support for the award, which serves to support initiatives seeking to achieve national visions and enhance… The cultural face of our beloved country.

Al Ali said, “Our wise government has made great efforts to bring about a qualitative shift in all fields, through many national projects and initiatives, the forefront of which is the UAE Centennial 2071, as it considers innovation a fundamental pillar of the national axes, and the Engineering Excellence and Creativity Award is only one of the national initiatives.” Which reflects the vision of the wise leadership and confirms our commitment at the Society of Engineers to keep pace with those visions by promoting a culture of creativity in the engineering field.”

The President of the Society of Engineers congratulated the winners with inspiring and successful stories in the engineering field, thanked the participants who were not so lucky, and thanked all the supporters from government and private institutions and agencies and media partners. For his part, Engineer Rashad Bukhash, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Engineering Excellence and Creativity Award, affirmed the organizing committee’s keenness to implement all Lessons learned from the first cycle of the award, which resulted in the creation of new categories within the second cycle of the award to meet the needs of the target audience, in addition to holding many meetings and introductory meetings about the award with a number of target parties to ensure clarity of the award’s work strategy and the mechanism of participation in it, in addition to explaining and clarifying the most prominent amendments that were made. There has been a change in its categories. Bukhash pointed out that the increase in the number of applications for participation this year and the expansion of the scope of participation to include all the emirates of the country in various sectors, which reflects the success of the award’s work team and their tireless efforts to continuously follow up the progress of work and achieve the general objectives of the award in line with the association’s strategies and aspirations.

Engineer Abdullah Yousef Al Ali also honored 29 winners from entities and personalities in the award categories, which are the legal persons category, represented by engineering offices, institutions, companies and departments, and the individual awards category targeting creative individuals.

This year's Entrepreneurial Personality Award was given to His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, due to his long experience of more than 35 years in the field of communications, energy, water, infrastructure, oil and gas, and industry.

Since taking over the management of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Group, His Excellency has contributed fundamentally to achieving unprecedented successes that have placed it at the forefront of the most distinguished global service institutions.

The legal figures included the Pioneer Engineering Project Award, the Best Engineering Consulting Company Award, the Best Engineering Services Company Award, the Best Construction Company Award, the Best Industrial Company or Establishment Award, the Best Emerging Engineering Company Award, and the Best Scientific Research in the Field of Engineering. The Pioneer Engineering Project Award was given to three projects: the best large-sized project, the best medium-sized project, and the best small-sized project. The individual category included the Pioneer Personality Award, the Distinguished Engineer Award, the Promising Engineer Award, in addition to the Outstanding Student Award.