The Rashid and Latifa Schools Foundation announced its vision and strategic initiative, which involves reconsidering the school system, to provide a unique educational experience that prepares male and female students for future challenges. This vision forms an integral part of the exceptional plans prepared by the Foundation for the redevelopment of Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School. Girls.

Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Rashid and Latifa Schools Foundation, said: “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to the Board of Trustees is to provide a transformative educational experience that goes beyond traditional patterns of education. On the one hand, it provides an incubator for future leaders in the UAE, on the other hand.

He pointed out that the work team harnessed all efforts and energies to implement His Highness’s directives, through comprehensive development and setting plans that enable male and female students to manage their education, through exposure to real challenges facing the world, mastering skills and project-based learning, and providing a student-centered learning environment that looks forward to the future. He added that one of the main axes of the new strategy is the establishment of an educational institution that includes Rashid School for Boys and Latifa School for Girls, under one umbrella and system. The students are educated at Rashid School for Boys.

He stressed that Rashid School and Latifa School will consolidate their position as leading schools in the world, by providing an educational environment that celebrates the achievements of all its children at the individual and collective levels, and will also inspire successful learners through their understanding of themselves and their place in the world, and strengthening their connection with their local and global communities.

He explained that the plan includes conducting a comprehensive development of the Rashid School and Latifa School buildings, in which the provision of a creative educational environment that achieves the highest standards of excellence in academic and social development for male and female students has been taken into consideration. This includes building design, selection of environmentally friendly building materials, modern equipment, and provision of information technology infrastructure. And the use of external spaces for learning and inspiration, indicating that work on building the Rashid and Latifa School will begin next fall, and it is expected that the two schools will receive the first stage of students from the first foundation level until the fourth grade in September 2024.

The Rashid and Latifa Schools Foundation announced the appointment of the prestigious international educator Emma Nolan to manage the school. Emma, ​​who holds British citizenship, has worked in the field of education for more than 20 years, and has extensive experience in managing bilingual and multilingual schools in the United Kingdom, China and the Emirates. Education After obtaining a law degree in the UK and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education, she held the position of Deputy Principal and then Principal of large, multicultural schools in the UK, before moving to the field of international education.