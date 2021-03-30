Mohamed Sayed Ahmed (Abu Dhabi)

Rashid Ali, the 31-year-old goalkeeper of Al-Wahda, represents a unique example of simplicity, loyalty and patience for opportunity, since his move to Al-Wahda in January 2017, and until now, the player who has played 27 matches since moving to “Annabi”, including 10 in the second half of the 2016 season. – 2017), his participation in the matches remained very few in the Arab Gulf League, due to the presence of Mohammed Al-Shamsi (24 years) in the major competition, which Rashid does not find his chance except in the event of an emergency situation that kept the main guard from participating.

But this reality does not constitute a problem or crisis in the team or between the two guards who are still continuing to adhere to the agreement established by the former Romanian coach of the unit, Laurent Rijekamp, ​​to divide the championships between them, so that Rashid defends the colors of the team in cup matches, and Al Shamsi is present in the league matches, although This rule is not present under a specific circumstance, but it is the basis for the participation of the guards.

Rashid, whose contract with Al-Wahda extends until 2023, this season, he played 6 matches in the league and one match in the Arabian Gulf Cup with 630 minutes of play, and impressed in the league, where he succeeded in his 6 matches in touching the ball 194 times and had 21 successful responses, and came out Clean sheets in one game.

Rashid Ali had said earlier: “Any player whose ambition is constantly present in matches, and the decision of whoever plays is up to the coach and I respect him in all cases.”

Regarding the nature of the relationship between him and Al-Shamsi, he said: “A strong relationship based on love and respect. Muhammad is a distinguished guard and a great future awaits him. Competition does not necessarily mean that there is jealousy or tension between us. On the contrary, I offer him a lot of advice, especially when the team loses a match. Because it is the period in which the player needs support, and the conclusion is that the relationship is very distinctive between us, and this makes the competition better and stronger, and whoever participates, the other wishes him success and offers his best.

It is noteworthy that Rashid Ali participated in 101 league matches with the Al Wasl and Al Wahda jerseys since the 2008-2009 season, and won one red card and only two warnings.