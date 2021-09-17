Dubai (WAM)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman and President of the Emirates Football Association, confirmed that the world’s attention is turning to our country with the approaching launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, the important international event that will receive delegations from 191 countries and institutions and a global destination in a platform to connect minds and create the future.

This came during his visit to the Expo 2020 Dubai, which is the most important international national event of its kind in the country and the region in general.

He expressed his pride in what he saw on the grounds of the World Exhibition, which is the result of the work of wise leadership and ambitious work teams whose goal is to strive hard to create a better tomorrow for humanity. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi indicated that the strong diplomatic relations, which were laid down by our wise leadership, are reaping their fruits today, as we see mutual cooperation as a reality. The Expo pavilions include the different peoples of the world, which seek to work together to achieve the bright future.

Integrated platform

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi made it clear that every citizen and resident of the United Arab Emirates is proud of our country’s hosting of a prestigious event dating back 170 years, which aims to preserve the development process of mankind through cooperation, constructive work and joint coordination. Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi received at the exhibition grounds Ahmed Al-Khatib, CEO of real estate development and delivery at Expo 2020, where he explained that work is in full swing to complete this important event, which was supported and followed up directly at every stage by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who sought to provide an integrated platform for meeting enlightening minds. Al-Khatib added that everyone is eagerly awaiting the countdown to the start of the exhibition, which employed all possibilities to stimulate minds to ensure the continuation of human progress in all fields, and to advance the wheel of comprehensive development in various sectors of life.