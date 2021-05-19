Ajman (Al Ittihad)

Confirmed Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al NuaimiThe head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman said that the department relies on qualified competencies that continue to work to implement infrastructure development projects, pay attention to the health and safety of everyone in the community, increase the green area in the emirate, and maintain permanent cleanliness.

He added that everyone is intensifying efforts to move on the path of complete digital and smart transformation to provide perfect services that reach the customer anywhere and at any time, pointing out that the department during the last period has achieved successive achievements in all sectors of work, and has also launched qualitative initiatives in the field of innovation and leadership, and has worked without He paused to promote development in Ajman, Masfoot and Manama, noting that all sectors are working hand in hand to promote Ajman as one of the most important green event cities in the world.

This came during his attendance at the review of the sectors of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman for vital projects and initiatives, accompanied by Abdul Rahman Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department, and a number of directors of sectors and departments.

Dr. Eng. Mohamed Ahmed bin Omair, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the Department, gave a detailed explanation about the current and future projects and initiatives of the sectors, indicating that work is underway on proactive, planning and implementation to achieve sustainable results and ensure the quality of life, as the sector works to launch strategic projects and initiatives, and provide Highly efficient digital services that are in line with the national agenda, and in line with global trends, in addition to achieving the goals and vision of the Emirate of Ajman, which seeks to create a happy society that enjoys all the elements of well-being.

He pointed out that the sector has developed clear and integrated plans to implement many projects during the coming period, including the interactive urban plan project, heritage areas promotion projects, the green building system implementation project in its second phase, and the development of a group of facilities and markets in the Masfoot and regions, in addition to setting interim plans for the development The streets of Ajman city, indicating that the sector is proceeding at a steady pace to effect digital transformation in all services and reach a sector without papers.

Engineer Khaled Muin Al Hosani, Executive Director of the Public Health and Environment Sector gave a detailed explanation of the current and future plans for the sector, which seeks to preserve the health and safety of everyone in the community through the provisions of control and inspection of all establishments and institutions operating in the emirate, stressing that the sector has achieved successive achievements during The last stage in the field of digital transformation, where the departments were able to activate smart services, including the slaughterhouse, which now provides the ideal slaughter service using the smart sacrifice service, and it contributed to achieving satisfactory results for all.