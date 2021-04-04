Ajman (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, received in his office in the department, a delegation from the Watan Fund, which includes Hind Baqer, Director General of the Al Watan Fund, Ahmed Mahmoud Fikry, Director General of the Statistics Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Ahmed Al Raisi, General Supervisor of the Watan Fund programs in Ajman.

Sheikh Rashid Al-Nuaimi affirmed that the Al-Watan Fund has succeeded in achieving its lofty goals, which are to develop the capabilities of the nation’s people and refine their talents, and have worked hard during the last period to implement quality programs in the various emirates of the state, and contributed to empowering the country’s citizens by opening horizons and opportunities for training, education and professionalism For growth and development to the best of their energies and capabilities, he praised the qualified competencies in the fund who spare little effort to continue hard work and move on the path to elevating the country and advancing it in various fields.

He expressed his pride in the Emirati programmer program, which was presented by the fund, as it contributed to guiding creative minds on the right path, and worked to teach the young generation the basics of programming in a fun and interactive way, indicating that we have seen the program’s outputs represented by quality projects produced by small hands and big minds, which will lead the compass of the future. Future jobs will be professional, and projects made by Emirati hands will be issued to the world.