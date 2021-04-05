Ajman (WAM)

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Municipality and Planning Department, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Registry Census in the Emirate of Ajman, stressed the importance of cooperation and participation of all residents and government agencies in the emirate to contribute to the completion and success of the registry census for 2021, which will be of general benefit to the individual and society.

This came during his meeting in his office with the registry census team of employees of the Ajman Center for Statistics and Competitiveness to discuss the developments of the registry census for the year 2021, presenting the results and current indicators of the census report that included the stages of development of the project, developing administrative records and developments of linking administrative records of government agencies with the center, and presenting the results Buildings, residences and establishments data, in addition to displaying the results and indicators of individuals and families that have been completed through the self-enumeration platform.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Hajer Saeed Al-Hubaishi, Executive Director of the Ajman Center for Statistics and Competitiveness, and Dr. Yasmine Judy, technical statistical advisor at the center, Hessa bint Zayed, Tariq Mahrous, and Ahmed Abdullah, who represent the registry census work team.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi confirmed that the project enjoys the interest and support of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, and constant follow-up by His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.