Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Rashid Al Mulla, the Emirati champion and the star of the Abu Dhabi team, achieved second place and a silver medal, in the show movements category, in the first round of the World Water Bike Championships, which was held in Olympia, Italy, amid challenges and a large global presence in this round.

Al-Mulla excelled in presenting an exciting show break on his bike on the first day of the competition, achieving 25 points in the first stage, but his bike suffered a sudden malfunction in the second stage, which prevented him from participating on the main bike, forcing him to enter the competitions with a spare bike, through which he achieved 22 points. In the paragraph allocated to him on the second day, and to finish the total of the first round in second place with 47 points, which is the same balance as the current leader, Italian Roberto Mariani, as the two share the same balance of points.

The first round of the championship witnessed the organization of ten categories for various types of jet skis, and the presence of world champions in this round.

Rashid Al Mulla is currently considered the best scorer for the participants in this category, given that he has held the championship title for five consecutive seasons and seeks to repeat this achievement during the current season and defend the precious title in this competition.

For his part, Salem Al-Rumaithi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, congratulated Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the club, on the victory, stressing that the breakdown of Rashid’s bike on the final day was a reason for his failure to achieve the full mark, which he continued to achieve in all The seasons in which he participated, and Al-Rumaithi said: An exciting and distinguished start for the Emirati champion in the title defense journey, and we are confident that he will present the best in the next rounds of the tournament.

Salem Al-Rumaithi stressed that the international competition journey during the summer of 2023 will be full of achievements for the Abu Dhabi team, in terms of the best sports representation of the Emirati marine sport in all its participation through all international and international marine championships, whether in speedboats or water bikes and modern sail as well and said: We are looking forward to a distinguished season Another with the Abu Dhabi team through all its posts, and we will present the honorable image of the UAE marine sport by competing for all titles and continuing the journey of winning the first positions.