Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Equestrian Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, on his horse “Casanova du Bevior DXB”, was crowned with the grand prize at the Bahia International Show Jumping Championship in Abu Dhabi, which took place over 4 days, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation and the Federation of Equestrian and Racing.

The Grand Prix competition came from one round with a round of distinction sponsored by Longines. They were led by the knight, Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, after he completed the differentiation with his horse “Casanova” in a time of 39.46 seconds, and the second was the knight Sultan Muhammad Al-Junaibi with Tanki de Luz, and he completed the differentiation in 40.41 seconds, and he won the third place award, our knight Movi Awaida Al-Karbi with Pogba, He recorded a time of 48.18 seconds, with 4 penalty points.

The Syrian rider, Osama Al-Zubaybi, with his horse “Flash Gordon 30”, won the first place award in a one-round competition sponsored by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

In the one-round competition with a round of distinction sponsored by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and its track was designed with barriers that reached a height of (105) cm, 87 male and female riders competed, and 34 of them succeeded. The competition was renewed among them in the distinction round, and 18 of them completed it without error, and with the preference of time, he was crowned with the first place prize, our knight. The youngster, Mabkhout Al-Karbi, with “Zandokan C”, and the second, the Palestinian rider, Omar Al-Hajj, with “Speedy”, and the third place award was won by the knight, Shamsa Al-Muhairi and “Coral Beach Z”.