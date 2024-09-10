Rashid Abdullah Al Nuaimi wrote his name in the history and conscience of the Emirates in letters of gold. In addition to his long career in the field of national work and his leadership in the field of diplomatic, charitable and humanitarian work, and his holding of many high-ranking positions in the country, Al Nuaimi entered the world of literature early, to enter the history of the Emirates as the author of the first novel. He wrote the first Emirati novel entitled “Shahanda” in 1971, and this novel was the beginning of the rain for all the works and novels that came after it, which achieved fame and status in the world of local and Arab literature.

Al Nuaimi was born and raised in the Emirate of Ajman in 1937. He obtained his high school diploma from the State of Qatar, then completed his university studies and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering from Cairo University in 1967, in addition to studies in petroleum economics. He held a number of positions and jobs in the Department of Oil and Industry Affairs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, starting with the position of Deputy Director of Oil Affairs, and assuming the position of Director of the Petroleum Department in that department in 1970. He held the position of Director of the Department of Information and Tourism in Abu Dhabi in 1971. He also held the position of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information and Tourism in 1972. He held several positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and was appointed Ambassador in 1974, Director of the General Administration of Policy Affairs in the Ministry in 1975, and was assigned to carry out the work of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1976. He held the position of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs in 1977, then held the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates during the period from 1990 to 2005, to be the second Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Emirates after Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi.

He has contributions to the healthcare sector, and donated to establish the Rashid Diabetes Treatment and Research Centre as a specialised centre in the Emirate of Ajman to serve the citizens of the UAE and the region in general.

The novel “Shahanda” continues to attract the attention of critics, readers and writers in the Emirates. It is a narrative work whose heroine is the girl “Shahanda”, who is extremely beautiful. However, fate was watching her, as she and her parents were kidnapped by a slave trader, who sold them. She was 17 years old at the time, in the prime of her youth. After a while, she grew stronger and retaliated in kind to those who sold her and those who enslaved her, and she took revenge harshly on everyone. However, the harsh life that Shahhanda went through turned her into a monster, and she became a “home wrecker” who takes revenge just to take revenge on a society that she sees as a victim of.

The novel found a great response and acceptance from readers at that time, and sparked a controversy that is still ongoing, due to its idea and its exciting subject with its social and human aspects, as the work delves into the story of that strange girl coming from a different culture, and the reflection of that on the local community, as the novel is full of cultural and social conflict and is very close to reality.