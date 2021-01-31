The transfer of Milot Rashica to Hertha BSC goes loud DeichStube not across the stage. Accordingly, the offer from Berlin is both to the player and to Werder Bremen been too bad.
It was only on Sunday that the old lady’s rumored interest in Rashica was boiled up. According to the online portal close to Werder DeichStube but the subject has already been dealt with again. “I assume that Milot will play for Werder in the second half of the season,” confirmed sports director Frank Baumann DeichStube.
Rashica transfer: Hertha BSC sought a loan without a purchase obligation
According to the report, the offer from Berlin was simply too bad for the club and the players. Hertha should be on loan until the end of the season without have sought subsequent purchase commitment. Werder, who are dependent on income due to the Corona, but also need a guarantee for the flow of money, and Rashica were each not impressed by the conditions.
Should Hertha improve its offer, it cannot be ruled out that the change will still take place. “Anything is always possible,” Baumann also knows. The transfer window in Germany closes on February 1st at 6 p.m.