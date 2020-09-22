By changing Rahu’s zodiac sign, mental stress will arise for many zodiac signs, while for many zodiac signs, the transit of Mercury in Virgo will yield special fruits. From today Mercury is entering Libra sign from Virgo. This change will be very beneficial for Libra as well as many zodiac signs. Let us tell you that Mercury will remain in this zodiac until November 18, after which you will change from Libra to Scorpio.

Let us tell you that from September 21 to 230 September, six planets are changing the zodiac. Such combination of planets will bring changes for every zodiac. Sun, Mercury, Venus and Rahu-Ketu are changing the zodiac sign, while Mars has made its move. Jupiter will be direct and Saturn will also move directly. Let’s know what will happen in the equations of the planets if Mercury enters Libra.

With Mercury entering Virgo, lucky times are coming for some zodiac signs.

It is a good time for the people of Aries, something new may happen in your life. Your family life will also be good.

At the same time, people of Taurus will get good benefits in business and business.

People of Scorpio zodiac will benefit in the transaction. You have to keep a special focus on your work at this time.

It is also a good time for the people of Pisces. Good work done by you will get good results.

Time is good for Virgo, but work a little carefully in business.