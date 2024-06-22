Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The brother of the English star, Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United winger, who is also the player’s agent, launched a violent attack on Gareth Southgate, the coach of the “Three Lions” team, because he did not choose his brother in the list of the team participating in the European Nations Cup currently being held in Germany, and preferred players. Others are less experienced in major tournaments and tournaments, such as Cole Palmer, the Chelsea player, Eberechi Eze, the Crystal Palace player, and Ivan Toney, the Brentford striker.

The England national team had a bad start in the tournament, as it narrowly won its first match against Serbia, while it tied 1-1 in its second match against Denmark, and its stars did not perform well even though they all shined in their clubs in the ending season, such as Harry Kane with Bayern Munich, Phil Foden with Manchester City, Jude Bellingham with Real Madrid, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice with Arsenal, and others.

After the England team’s modest performance against Denmark, Rashford’s brother sent a message through his social media accounts, in which he said: It is very difficult to sit back and watch, when you believe that your man can make the difference, in a clear reference to his brother Rashford, who was absent from the list. Team in the Euro.

The truth is that Southgate had no other choice, because Rashford was in his worst condition in the ending season, and that is why he was content with the players he included at the beginning, and he was forced to use them in the national team’s third match against the Slovenia national team next Tuesday, in the third and final round of group matches in the first round of the tournament. .