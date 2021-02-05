Marcus Rashford is playing the best season of his young career so far. He can do this with Manchester United Raising hopes for many a title. Still, he’s a candidate for a big transfer in the summer. Hopes are high in Spain and Italy.
It’s not the biggest secret that all of Europe has its eye on Marcus Rashford. The 23-year-old is in excellent shape and is finding more and more consistency. It has already increased its market value to 80 million euros.
As the Mundo Deportivo reported, especially Juventus Turin and FC Barcelona are planning an offer for the Englishman. Especially at Barça, these considerations should come as a surprise given the huge mountain of debt.
The candidates for Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia are the more likely options. But even Rashford should be traded high, despite all the circumstances, as well as that Daily Mail reported. The efforts of the Red Devils to keep the most promising star are of course also huge.
The contract, which is valid until 2023, could be extended for another year; as far as the formalities. Due to the enormous transfer fee, a club like Juventus Turin would be more likely. The old lady would have much more leeway for such transfers and could want to add a new megastar in the coming years.
Rashford’s departure from United does not seem too likely, especially if the traditional English club has been playing for the title for a long time this year. And for FC Barcelona in particular, a change would at most be conceivable with a high-level player swap. Some craziness would be nothing new for the Catalans.