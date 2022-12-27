Rashford, who scored three goals for England at the World Cup in Qatar, put United on the path to victory when he finished elegantly from a corner kick in the 19th minute before Anthony Martial doubled the hosts’ lead three minutes later.

Forest thought he had come back in the middle of the first half, but the referee ruled out Willy Boly’s free-kick goal for offside.

The visitors then showed no sign of fighting and United capped off a sensational display after substitute Fred scored a late third.

Fifth-placed United are one point away from the Golden Square. Forest continued to finish 19th.