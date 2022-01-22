The devils have won three invaluable points in the fight to qualify for the Champions League, by beating West Ham, who held fourth place in the Premier at the last minute. Manchester United is still not working despite the signings and eyes are beginning to settle on Rangnick, the coach who replaced Solskjaer, but the victory helps him stay in the position.
The Red Devils came out with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes, their two most important footballers, accompanied by the young youth squad players Elanga and Greenwood who were the most active. However, despite the locals’ greater control of the game in the first half, neither team was able to draw decisive plays that would put the goalkeepers in trouble.
West Ham only had one shot between De Gea’s posts, while Manchester United only made Areola work twice. In the second half, despite the addition of Cavani and Rashford to the field of play, the Red Devils did not manage to create much more danger, however, in a play between Cavani and Rashford, the locals surprised the West Ham defense and scored in the 93rd minute the winning goal.
With the three points Manchester is in fourth place, although they have three more games than Tottenham and two more than Arsenal, we will see how they will be after playing those late games. What is certain is that victory helps keep them in the fight, which promises to be very even until the end.
