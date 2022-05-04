Manchester United youth-raised player Marcus Rashford is due to speak with Erik Ten Hag and his coaching staff before making a decision on his future. The English attacker has been fighting against the bad situation that the club is going through in the Premier League, losing his place in the starting eleven since Ragnick’s arrival on the bench.
Marcus Rashford would like to stay at Manchester United for the long term but has been frustrated by recent seasons at the club. The player is aware of the interest other clubs have in him. Clubs like FC Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain would be willing to take over Rashford’s services in the event that the player finally decides to leave his current club.
There are also Premier League clubs that have put Marcus Rashford’s name on their agendas, such clubs are Arsenal and Newcastle who would welcome the 24-year-old’s arrival.
The Manchester United striker has a contract until 2023, although there is an option for the club to activate a contract extension for one more year. 90min understands that United would expect a minimum sale price of £60m for Rashford.
