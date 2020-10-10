Marcus Rashford will receive the distinction Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). The Manchester United footballer has obtained this distinction for his contribution during the coronavirus crisis in favor of vulnerable children. He campaigned until Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to give 1.3 million children free school meals over the summer.

“Hopefully it inspires more people to do good things. It’s a good time for me personally, but I feel like I’m still at the beginning of the journey that I set out to try to achieve. It’s a bit strange, but obviously I’m honored“The English international said in a note on his social networks about the award.

Rashford will receive the medal that accredits him as a new member of the Order, as has been previously received by athletes such as Harry Kane, Ryan Giggs, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Rory McIllroy or Mark Cavendish.