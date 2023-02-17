Students of the Rashid Center for People of Determination organized a gathering inside the center, in which the Director of the Dubai Center – Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Mohammed A.Hamad Al Yamahi and a number of volunteers, in support of the national community campaign “Bridges of Good” to enhance the UAE’s efforts to help families and those affected by the natural disasters that recently afflicted the Syrian Arab Republic and the Republic of Turkey.

The center’s students organized this event, with the aim of consolidating the culture of giving and human participation in the hearts of the people of determination by supporting the children of Syria and Turkey, and trying to alleviate the difficult conditions they are going through as a result of the natural disasters that afflicted their countries and led to thousands of victims, during which the children of the center took the initiative to Collecting in-kind aid and clothes that were collected by students, their families, and center officials, and they packed them in preparation for sending them to the children of the two countries, as a humanitarian gesture from them aimed at providing a helping hand for them, their families, and the survivors of the natural disaster. You are making efforts to help the families affected by this disaster.

In this context, Muhammad Al-Yamahi expressed his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. He said: “We appreciate the students’ organization of this gathering based on the center’s societal responsibility, and as an expression of their human feelings towards the children of the two countries and the damages they suffered as a result of the natural disasters that afflicted the two countries,” stressing at the same time, his appreciation for the efforts of the Rashid Center for People of Determination for its support of the campaign. National “Bridges of Good”. He said, “The UAE’s humanitarian efforts have become a sustainable approach, which has made the concept of giving at the state and society levels an authentic value that is part of our heritage and local culture, and an expression of our humanity and support for all those in need.” Mariam Othman, General Manager of the Rashid Center, added, saying that the main objective of organizing this event is to cultivate a culture of giving to others in the hearts of our students of determination and their societal participation in all events as an important part of society. She pointed out that the organization of this event comes within the framework of the center’s objectives aimed at supporting social and humanitarian issues, strengthening the moral and humanitarian motives of its students of determination, as well as providing them with the opportunity to express their feelings towards their peers in other countries.