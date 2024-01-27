Essam Al Sayed (Dubai)

The horse “Rashad Al Wathba” of Al Wathba Racing, owned by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, was crowned champion of the purebred Arabian horse race, “The Porsche Cup,” in the first half for a distance of 1,400 metres, while it achieved The horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Michael Costa, in a pair, in the eighth race ceremony, which was held today at Jebel Ali Racecourse under the title “Jebel Ali Racecourse Sports Day.”

The victory of “Rashad Al Wathba” came under the supervision of Ibrahim Al Hadhrami and led by Connor Beasley, when he overtook his competitors in the final stages, and the horse descended from “Mishari” recorded a time of 1:36:19 minutes.

“It's Okay” gave His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the supervision of Michael Costa and the leadership of Jonathan Castano Matthews, the first victory for His Highness's horses, and the joy of the Jebel Ali fans by winning the Al Wasl Sports Club Stakes (Handicap) race for a distance of 1000 meters in the fourth half, and the champion recorded a time of 58:63 seconds.

The second victory came for the horses of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, via “Kateb” led by Tom Crowned, in the seventh and final round (21 Years Partnership Cup) for the mile – Handicap, and the champion recorded a time of 1:38:49 minutes.

The meeting consisted of 7 exciting rounds, all of which were allocated to purebred crossbred horse races, except for the first half, which was allocated to purebred Arabian horses. The number of horses participating in the evening reached 70, while the total value of the allocated prizes amounted to 486,000 dirhams.

“In the Name of God be Upon You” by Mohammed Ahmed Al-Sabousi, under the supervision of Ahmed bin Harmash, awarded the double to the jockey Connor Beasley, with a quick victory in the second half, extending over a distance of 1400 metres, for the Commercial Bank of Dubai title, recording 1:25:13 minutes.

“Elisif Terry” by Diarmuid Clohessy, supervised by Bobat Simar and driven by Taj O’Shea, benefited from the withdrawal of the first candidate, “Muhannad”, to clinch the title of the Bin Dasmal Group Stakes in the third heat (Bin Dasmal Group Stakes) over a distance of 1,200 meters, recording a time of 1:11:12. minute.

“Qarib” by Nasser Askar, supervised by Musabah Al Muhairi and led by Richard Mullen, moved away by 4.75 lengths from his closest competitor in the fifth round and the main one at a distance of 1950 meters – Handicap, recording a time of 1:59:02 minutes.

Mashkoor, owned by owner and coach Marwan Al-Bayda’i, and led by Adri De Vries, easily won in the sixth round for the title (Newbury Cup) over a distance of 1800 metres, recording 1:51:47 minutes.