Due to new traffic regulations, not only driving licenses but also cars will soon be allowed to be confiscated in Austria. The rule also applies to Germans.

Vienna – There are problems with speed drivers not only in Germany, but also in neighboring Austria. But there is now to be tightened action against speeders on the streets: A new rule allows entire cars to be confiscated from traffic offenders. In hardship cases, the cars can even be auctioned off, reports the portal nachrichten.at.

New rules against car speeders in Austria: Vehicles can even be auctioned

The rule will take effect from March 2024. Motorists who only slightly exceed the speed limit have nothing to fear. The penalty applies to those who accelerate well above the limit.

The speed limit for taking the vehicle away in Austria must be at least 60 km/h in built-up areas and even 70 km/h outside of built-up areas. Only then can the vehicle be confiscated – even if the driver is not driving their own car. In such cases, a so-called driving ban is issued. The car may no longer be driven by the driver.

But that’s not all: the police can not only confiscate the vehicle, but also auction it off. The measure takes effect if the speed is exceeded by another ten km/h. Speeders have to be 70 km/h too fast in built-up areas and even 80 km/h too fast outside of built-up areas. Also, if drivers are repeatedly caught speeding in the car, the vehicle can be auctioned off.

New Raser law in Austria also applies to drivers from Germany

In Germany there are no such harsh penalties. An important driver’s license change will come into force there in 2023. But although they are not Austrian citizens, the measure also applies to them. After all, the new racer rule will apply to all drivers within Austria from March 2024. The ADAC estimates that Germans could also lose their car in the event of a serious violation. Therefore, they should pay particular attention to speed limits on vacation or in transit to save themselves the hassle.

A change in the driving license law is also to be introduced as part of the new Raser law in Austria. The driver’s license should then be confiscated if drivers are driving 40 km/h too fast in the town and 50 km/h outside the town. So far, the police could decide individually whether the driver’s license should be confiscated. But it is not only in Austria that penalties for speed drivers are being tightened, traffic rules have also been adapted in Italy.