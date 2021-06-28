OfJasmin Pospiech shut down

Several times raced without a license: Now German rapper Sido had to appear in court. Although he shows remorse, he is judged. His driving school problems come to light.

Oranienburg – As a celebrity from the world of the rich and famous, you enjoy many advantages. You not only get the best table in restaurants or the most beautiful suite in hotels, but you are also courted in many other everyday situations. And some angry tongues even claim that a lot of money also helps a lot in criminal offenses or in court. But German rapper Sido (40) has now experienced different things when he had to answer before the district court of Oranienburg near Berlin.

Since he fell into the speed trap and the officers knew no mercy, Sido recently had to appear in court. Fortunately, however, the “Mein Block” interpreter was insightful and remorseful and is said to have promised never to drive the car again without a license. After all, he knows himself that he is a role model for young people because of his celebrity status and that he is also aware of his external impact.

But not only that: At the same time, the musician revealed an interesting detail and revealed his driving school problems. Finally, he explains the simple reason why he does not have a driver's license: "I despair of the questionnaires." What exactly German rapper Sido means in court and why he still has to pay a fine of 48,000 euros is available here more.