VIn front of the courthouse on Tuesday morning it looks like a funeral. A good 20 people, all dressed in black, are waiting to be admitted. They hug. Two women are crying. Young men comfort her. They are the wife and sister of the man who was allegedly killed by a speeder. The judge later said that his wife had been receiving psychological treatment.

A few minutes later, the hall of the Great Criminal Court at the Heilbronn Regional Court is packed. Nine joint plaintiffs with their representatives, many family members and friends are following the trial of a young man who allegedly destroyed a young family. Yasin H. is accused of willfully killing a family man on February 12 through frenzy. He has been in custody since mid-February. Tuesday is the first day of the trial. At the beginning, the prosecutor read out the indictment. H. sits opposite her in the dock. Calm, eyes down, hands clasped. He does not look at the relatives of the deceased. A statement, it was heard after the start of the trial, was not to be expected.

Around 5 p.m., the then 20-year-old H. was said to be traveling at almost 100 kilometers per hour in a densely populated residential area in downtown Heilbronn. 40 were allowed. The car: a white BMW 640D with more than 300 hp.

At 97 km/h he crashed into the driver’s side of the family car

In Wollhausstrasse, one kilometer from the district court, the 42-year-old man wanted to reverse out of a driveway with his wife and two children in the back seat. He drove slowly, “maximum walking speed”, did not see the speeder coming. This approached – according to the prosecutor at a speed of still 97 kilometers per hour – could no longer brake and crashed into the driver’s side of the car. Both cars crashed into parked vehicles on the side of the road. The father died, his wife was seriously injured, the two children, both under ten years old, were slightly injured.

The speeder and his passenger escaped with minor injuries. Just a few meters before this collision, the man is said to have almost run over a pedestrian at around 70 kilometers an hour, who narrowly managed to dodge because she ran across the street. After that, he did not reduce his speed, but continued to accelerate, according to the prosecutor.

It’s dead quiet while she reads out the indictment. Some cry. Many relatives and friends of the family had to be turned away by the judicial officers because there were no more seats in the hall.

He “approvedly accepted” the deaths of other road users

The section of road is characterized by dense residential development, several pedestrian crossings, side streets and driveways, the prosecutor continues. The accused “approvingly accepted” the death of other road users, such as pedestrians. He was “aware of the dangers he could have brought them into, but didn’t care at all”. H. keeps looking down. The looks of many of the relatives sitting in the hall fix him.

According to the prosecutor, if the speed had been slower, either the collision would not have occurred or it would not have resulted in such a consequence. H. is therefore charged with manslaughter, attempted manslaughter in three cases, dangerous bodily harm, endangering road traffic and driving an illegal street race.

After the indictment, the judge points out that it is important to find out “what event is the basis of the crime”. He therefore reserves the right to change the charge to one of murder “if such a criminal provision comes into consideration”. Decisive here is the murder characteristic of insidiousness, in which the perpetrator must have exploited the “suspect and defenselessness of the victims”. Whether this was the case will be clarified in the course of the process.

In addition, there are already several fines and administrative offense proceedings against the accused, the judge continued. In addition, special “protective measures” were taken for him because there was a suspicion of “various dangers and threats” against H. The judge did not elaborate on what these are and by whom these possible threats were formulated.

Illegal car racing has been a criminal offense since October 2017. Since then, participation can be punished with up to two years in prison. A “race against yourself” is also punishable. Twelve days of negotiations are scheduled for the process until mid-December. If convicted, the defendant faces a year in prison.