If you drive too fast in Austria, you risk not only having your driving license revoked in the future. The police are now even allowed to confiscate the car and auction it off.

Vienna – speeders are a problem almost everywhere. In Austria they are now told to fight with an almost draconian punishment. From March 2024, the police will be able to confiscate the cars of speeders and even auction them off in particularly difficult cases, e.g nachrichten.at reported.

New rule in Austria: If you race, you lose your car

Of course, if you drive a few kilometers an hour too fast, you don’t have to worry about your car directly in Austria either. The tough measure is aimed at road users who move extremely above the speed limit.

If the police determine that the speed limit is at least 60 km/h in built-up areas or 70 km/h or more outside of a built-up area, they can confiscate the vehicle. If you don’t have your own car, you’re by no means off the hook. The officials then issue a so-called driving ban. You may no longer use the vehicle in question in the future. The actual owner is also obliged to enforce this measure.

If you go ten kilometers an hour faster, the police not only confiscate the car, but can also auction it afterwards. The vehicle is then finally gone. Even incorrigible repeat offenders have this fate.

Austria: The Raser law also applies to motorists from Germany

When the regulation comes into force, it will apply to all motorists. Even if you come from Germany or other countries, you can have your car confiscated by the Austrian police. Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler refers to reports from nachrichten.at on EU equal treatment in this regard.

The Raser law in Austria has been in the planning for last year. It’s about taking the murder weapon out of the hands of extreme speeders, Gewesseler said at the time.

In the course of the new legislation, an amendment to the driving license law is also to be made. If you exceed the speed limit of 40 km/h within a town or 50 km/h outside of town, your driving license will be lost in any case. So far, it was up to the local police officers to decide whether they considered this measure necessary.