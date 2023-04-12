Rasepori | Police: A body was found in the water, it is probably the man who disappeared in January

According to the police, there is no reason to suspect a crime in the case. The investigation of the case continues as an investigation into the cause of death.

Raaseporin A man’s body was found in the water in Österby on Tuesday, the West Uusimaa Police Department said on Wednesday.

The emergency center was notified of the dead man shortly before five in the afternoon on Tuesday. The police and rescue services were called to the scene.

When the body was found, the police said that a passer-by had spotted it on the seashore.

Director of investigationsCrime Commissioner Mats Sjöholm said in a press release on Wednesday that the man found in the water is probably the man who disappeared on January 22.

The final confirmation of the identity of the deceased can only be obtained in forensic examinations.

According to the police, there is no reason to suspect a crime in the case. The investigation of the case continues as an investigation into the cause of death.