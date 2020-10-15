Muslim fundamentalists have strongly objected to the holding of ‘Rasam Turban’ at the house of former Congress MP Rashid Masood. Former MP Kovid-19 was hit by the epidemic and he died in Roorkee on 5 October. The Rasam Turban ceremony took place in Bilaspur village in his Saharanpur district on Sunday. During this time the Pandits chanted Vedic mantras. As soon as many Maulana Vedic mantras were present at the ceremony, Tummila arose and left.Maulana Asad Qasmi said that it is a good tradition to tie a turban and choose the eldest member of the family as the head of the household but it should have been according to Islamic tradition and not according to Hindu customs. When the video of Rasam Turban was posted on social media, there was fierce fire by Muslim fundamentalists.

The elders of the family tied the turban to Sajan Masood. Relatives and supporters were also present at the ceremony. When the Maulanas and the fundamentalists opposed it, the family did not listen to them at all. Saajan said that this is an old tradition. He said that his grandfather and uncle had died, even then his Hindu friends had organized rasam turban. He said that his father’s entire life was devoted to Hindu-Muslim unity. He said, “We appreciated the sentiments of people who wanted to pay tribute to my father through this ceremony.” He said that no one should object to this because Islam respects all religions.