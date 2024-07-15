Expert Vasiliev: Democrats’ tactics in the US must change

Democrats in the US will need to rethink their election tactics following the assassination attempt on Republican candidate Donald Trump, told In an interview with RBC, Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Institute of the USA and Canada of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

“Previously, the dominant approach was to pay more attention to women and ethnic minorities, presenting Trump as a villain and searching for a ‘pink and fluffy’ candidate. Now we need a candidate who would also behave under fire within the framework of canonical American superhero TV series,” he said.

Now, due to the assassination attempt, the pressure on current President Joe Biden has eased a little, but Vasiliev believes that it could increase again. There is about a month left until the party convention, where a candidate will have to be decided, and less than four months until the general election, so time is working against the Democratic Party. If Biden is replaced, it will be difficult to promote a new candidate, the expert believes.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13. At the time, he was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania. The presidential candidate could have been saved by moving his head before the shot during the assassination attempt.