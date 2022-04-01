Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority has launched the internal public transport service by buses through the trial operation of four main routes covering different geographical and vital locations in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, with the aim of providing a safe and integrated transport network that contributes to achieving smooth mobility for all.

The authority explained that the service came from the vision of the Ras Al Khaimah Government 2030 and within the expansion strategy of the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority to provide sustainable transport solutions that meet all the needs and groups of society.



