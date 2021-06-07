Mariam Boukhatamine (Ras Al Khaimah)

The schools of Ras Al Khaimah Educational District that receive twelfth certificate students confirmed their readiness and readiness in terms of precautionary measures and procedures, to ensure the safety of students, teaching and administrative staff and observers, from the repercussions of the spread of the “Corona” virus, as schools worked to sterilize exam halls, and ensure the safety of all Those present, and the need for PCR examinations.

And the departments indicated that they had informed a number of school students from an earlier time about going to the schools closest to the place of home, as part of the procedures for clearing registration for tests in the event the student wanted, noting that the school administrations ended a while ago stressing the students, the importance of conducting the examination for the detection of “Corona”. .

She indicated that it has prepared students psychologically and academically through modern technologies and virtual meetings to take final exams in full preparation for the General Secondary Certificate, and a number of schools have organized courses and periodic reviews to support students about the curricula and strengthen them to obtain grades and achieve good and distinguished academic achievement.

The twelfth students unanimously agreed that they were ready to take the exams for the school year 2021, amid psychological and scientific readiness, despite the exceptional situation caused by the Corona pandemic.

Student Hassan Nasser Al-Khanbouli from Shamal School for Secondary Education in Ras Al Khaimah said: They received reinforcement lessons in support of the curricula through “social media” platforms, which greatly contributed to enhancing the lessons in the student’s mind, and which helped many students understand the subjects in various fields. Curriculum, whether scientific or literary, hoping that the end-of-year exams will be easy, easy and direct for students, and that every student will be able to achieve high and final grades.