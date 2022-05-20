The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority intends to implement the final phase of the smart meters and cameras project in taxis to contribute to the enhancement of smart transportation systems and the enhancement of the security system in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The Director General of the Authority, Engineer Ismail Hassan Al Balushi, stressed the importance of these smart systems in raising the quality of transport services provided to customers, which contributes to raising the quality of life for the residents of Ras Al Khaimah.

He explained that the smart meter system is one of the latest technology for taxi vehicles that operates on an artificial intelligence system to improve the operational processes of the fleet of vehicles, and that it will be linked to a smart control and control center in which it will view fleets of buses and taxis in real time and 24 hours a day, which enhances the smart city system. .

He pointed out that the goal of installing smart systems is to enhance the security system in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and transportation security, and to enhance government trends to shift to smart cities and raise the quality of life for the residents of the emirate. In addition, it provides comprehensive support for the comprehensive management of taxi fleets and public transport buses using the latest artificial intelligence technologies.

He stated that the cameras, smart meters and the control center work with artificial intelligence techniques, as they are a source of big data that is analyzed to help decision makers improve and develop services and maintain the safety and security of transport users by reducing traffic accidents, complaints and lost means of transport.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

