Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras Al Khaimah)

Eng. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, revealed that the department completed a remarkable number of various transactions during the first quarter according to the source and service channels for 2021 of the department, which amounted to 4,227 services during January, February and March. Al-Hammadi explained that the customers completed their service transactions, through five different channels, namely the smart application, the service via WhatsApp, the service through the website, the service through the system, the services through the system and the exchange, indicating that during the first quarter the customers focused on WhatsApp, as 1610 were provided in the three months, which are January, February and March, and on the other hand, the Works Foundation finishes the works of the project to develop rainwater drainage networks in different regions of the region, which included a temporary closure of the Corniche Street from the small roundabout located in the middle of the Corniche parallel to the roundabout of the ship, and extends under the Ras Al Khaimah Bridge, with the aim of upgrading Emirate level, and improving the quality of infrastructure in Ras Al Khaimah to achieve the planned goals.

Engineer Al Hammadi emphasized that one of the department’s most important priorities is to fulfill our various obligations towards our customers and employees who have a high degree of experience and efficiency as he put it, stressing the department’s keenness to use the interactive method in constructive and continuous dialogue with customers according to the vision that has been identified, stressing the department’s aspiration to become The “General Services Department” is always a high-performance department that puts customers at the forefront of its priorities, and develops and benefits from its experiences.