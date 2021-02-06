Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras Al Khaimah)

Eng. Ahmed Mohammed Al Hammadi, Director General of the Public Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the department is working hard through the Sewerage Corporation to establish and provide a modern infrastructure for sustainable development and a high-end life in the emirate, through the promotion and development of the sanitation system to achieve a distinguished standard of living, from During the reuse of 70% of the treated wastewater for irrigation of green areas in the emirate.

Al Hammadi said: The Sewerage Corporation in the emirate is currently running 4 main stations of different capacities for treating wastewater, noting that the stations receive and treat approximately 6.5 million gallons of wastewater daily, and they are also working continuously to coordinate and cooperate with the private stations in Al Marjan. And Mina Al Arab, explaining that the four main stations are located in Al Fulayyah, Al Ghayl, Khatt and Al Rafaa regions, and the corporation uses the latest biological odor treatment systems, which are environmentally friendly and highly efficient technologies.

On the other hand, Eng. Ahmed Al Hammadi stressed that the department, in cooperation with its partners in the federal and local sectors, seeks to achieve sustainable development and awareness of sound environmental behaviors and practices, and to build a conscious generation capable of facing future challenges by adopting many initiatives concerned with preserving the environment. For the fourth year in a row, the Department, in partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Education District, launched the “Green Schools in Ras Al Khaimah” initiative, which is one of the “My Home” initiatives concerned with sustainability and preservation of the environment.

In turn, Amna Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of Ras Al Khaimah Educational Zone, said: The initiative is one of the environmental initiatives that contribute to supporting environmental issues through creative and innovative initiatives centered around the student and the family, thus enriching the labor market with the competencies of citizens who are aware of the environment that they love and preserve, noting that The Green Schools Initiative in Ras Al Khaimah is one of the most important and prominent initiatives provided by the Institutional Communication Office of the Public Services Department.

Aida Matar Al Suwaidi, Director of the Corporate Communication Office at the Public Services Department, explained that the main goal of the initiative is to instill the principles of sustainability among students who are “future leaders”, through joint cooperation with schools in sorting waste to take advantage of materials that can be recycled, which reduces the amount of Waste that is buried in landfills. The Green Schools initiative also helps increase awareness of the importance of planting and preserving local plants, and also contributes to educating them about ways to rationalize water and energy consumption and find alternative solutions, which leads to achieving sustainability and creating a clean and beautiful environment in our beloved emirate, and among the evaluation criteria is that the school participate in a project Innovatively serving the environment in one of the following three axes: waste management and cosmetic agriculture, environmental protection, and energy management.