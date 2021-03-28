Ras Al Khaimah (Al Ittihad)

Ras Al Khaimah Police, represented by the Department of Information and Public Relations – Pensioners Affairs Branch, participated in the implementation of the “Your Health is Our Priority” initiative, launched by the Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, to vaccinate police retirees and their families in their homes.

A team from the Retirement Affairs and Events Branch of Ras Al Khaimah Police participated in the implementation of the initiative, which came within the framework of communicating with the members of the “retired” category and checking on their health and the health of their families, to ensure that all retirees and their families receive the immunization vaccination to prevent the “Covid-19” virus. In a safe and effective manner, by reaching their homes and saving them time and effort, in appreciation and gratitude for them.