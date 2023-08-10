Ras Al Khaimah Police warned against the exploitation of abandoned buildings by teenagers and minors, in illegal acts, confirming the formation of a joint committee with the municipality to monitor abandoned homes in the emirate. The Community Police Department stressed the need to limit the phenomena that constitute a source of concern and danger to the population, especially with the presence of an outlaw group that exploits abandoned buildings to commit crimes. And the “Al-Ain Al-Sahira” magazine issued by Ras Al-Khaimah Police reported that the Ras Al-Khaimah Police and Municipality held coordination meetings to identify and analyze the problem of abandoned houses.

The two sides stressed the extent of the danger posed by abandoned buildings, pointing out that “their owners’ neglect of them contributed to their transformation into dens for criminals, violators, and the unemployed.”

The police confirmed that they had addressed the owners of the buildings by writing in writing on their walls to review the municipality and communicate with the concerned authorities, “because their buildings cause great damage and dangers, and they attract insects, rodents and waste.” She explained that her report pointed to the possibility of a group of adolescents and juveniles taking these places as a refuge or shelter to practice prohibited activities such as drug use.

She stated that «the concerned authorities are making a great effort to eliminate the phenomenon. A large number of community members also took the initiative to report abandoned homes and facilities in their areas. However, there is still a need for more cooperation from the owners of the buildings, who neglected them and turned them into dens for criminals and violators.