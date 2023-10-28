Ras Al Khaimah Police warned of the consequences of gathering near areas of valleys, torrents and dams, or of vehicles driving in torrents or valleys during rainfall, and pointed out that entering valleys while they are flowing, regardless of their level of danger, punishes the perpetrator of the violation with a fine of 2,000 dirhams with 23 black points. In addition to impounding the vehicle for 60 days, in accordance with the amended Traffic Law. She called on everyone to abide by the law in order to maintain the safety of vehicle drivers and their companions during rain.

Ras Al Khaimah Police published a video on its social media platforms, in which it indicated that, based on the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, gathering near places of valleys, torrents and dams during rainy weather is punishable by a fine of 1,000 dirhams and six traffic points.

She added that entering valleys while they are flowing, regardless of their level of danger, punishes the perpetrator with a fine of 2,000 dirhams and 23 black points, and impounds the vehicle for 60 days. It also punishes those who obstruct the competent authorities from carrying out their work regarding regulating traffic and traffic or ambulance and rescue during emergencies, crises, rainfall, and runoff. Valleys: the perpetrator will be fined 1,000 dirhams, four points on his traffic record, and the vehicle will be impounded for 60 days.

During the rainfall last Thursday, in some regions of the country, mountainous regions and places where there are valleys, “Emirates Today” monitored that some vehicles started a live broadcast on social media platforms while heading to the places where heavy rain fell and the valleys flowed south of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, in order to enjoy the rainy weather. And stand near the places where the valleys flow to photograph them.