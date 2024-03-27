Ras Al Khaimah Police warned motorcycle drivers against driving at excessive speeds on public roads, which is a crime against the driver and other road users.

She stressed that motorcycle drivers who deliver orders must not park in a narrow space between vehicles on public roads, so that the driver is unable to act when any emergency occurs, noting that motorcycles crossing the road incorrectly endanger the lives of drivers.

She stressed the importance of drivers leaving a sufficient two-second safety distance between vehicles and bicycles on public roads, which gives them enough time to make a decision when any emergency occurs.

She explained that motorcyclists are prohibited from trespassing on spaces designated for others by driving in pedestrian spaces on public roads.

She pointed out that she launched the “Safe Driving for Bicycle Users” campaign within the framework of the campaign that the Ministry of Interior announced to launch nationwide, which includes publishing awareness videos through social media and the official accounts of Ras Al Khaimah Police.