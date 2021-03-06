Hoda Al Tunaiji (Ras Al Khaimah)

The Community Police participated in the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in the quarantine program for people infected with the new Corona virus (Covid-19) and those in contact, by providing care and attention to them and their family members.

This participation comes within its societal role in providing various services to members of society and assistance to overcome this current crisis, which requires the solidarity of all parties and individuals in order to limit and eliminate the emerging virus.

Colonel Dr. Rashid Al-Salhadi, Director of the Department, told “Al-Ittihad”: Since the outbreak of the “Covid-19” virus, the community police have implemented many positive and effective initiatives, in cooperation and coordination with government and private agencies in their efforts to limit its spread. He stated that the Community Police, in cooperation with the “quarantine” program, provided care and attention to its inmates who were in contact or infected with the virus, by communicating with them, and working with the competent authorities to provide all their needs during this exceptional period.

He pointed out that many humanitarian cases were dealt with inmates of “quarantine” while they were in the quarantine period, as the team dealt with a “Arab national” inmate, and he recommended that he pay attention to his elderly mother who suffers from chronic diseases to follow her health condition as the only provider for her. And immediately, the team provided all the necessary medicines and medical care until he was released from quarantine.

Colonel Dr. Rashid Al-Salhadi indicated that the team conducted a field visit to all sites at the emirate level, to provide awareness and guidance, on the need to adhere to the directives issued by the competent authorities in the country for their protection and safety. He explained that work has been done to distribute medical masks and gloves to road users and between residential neighborhoods, as part of an initiative under the slogan «Protect yourself with your masks», and to monitor gatherings and meet with all communities in their whereabouts to provide awareness and guidance on following the procedures and adhering to them.

He pointed out that there are some violations, including: failure to adhere to the instructions issued by the competent authorities, which are represented in social distancing, and not wearing masks, in addition to the gatherings that some Asian workers perform on the roofs of buildings and others. He stated that a team of Community Police is responsible for making them aware of the necessity to follow the directions and to fully comply with the orders issued in order to preserve their safety, and in the event of repetition of the act, they are violated, in accordance with the legal procedures in force at the state level.