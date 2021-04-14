Ras Al Khaimah Police started the second unified traffic awareness campaign at the state level, under the slogan “Preventive Leadership … a Requirement and a Goal”, as part of the traffic sector initiatives to improve road safety and achieve the highest levels of security and traffic safety. Brigadier Dr. Muhammad Saeed Al-Hamidi, Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police – during the launch of the campaign in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Bahar, Acting Director of Traffic and Patrols Department – said that the traffic awareness campaign aims to raise the level of traffic awareness among drivers, and will continue until the end of next June, embodying a strategy The Ministry of Interior aims to make roads safer by publishing and strengthening traffic sector initiatives to educate road users and all segments of society about the damages resulting from traffic accidents. He appealed to drivers to adhere to preventive driving by stimulating their sense of individual responsibility towards the road and its users, in order to prevent traffic accidents that pose a threat to the lives of all road users, and to affirm the need to follow traffic and traffic rules and guidelines, adhere to road ethics, and realize the importance of giving priority to the road truly for everyone, and for everyone. Also respecting and adhering to traffic rules and regulations in order to maintain security and safety and avoid fatal accidents that deplete property and claim lives. The Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police thanked all those involved in supporting the campaign, from the General Directorate of Traffic Coordination, the Federal Traffic Council, the Public Resources Authority in Ras Al Khaimah, the ENOC Company, and many other parties concerned with traffic safety in the public and private sectors, for their sake To unify and support local efforts by taking precautions related to achieving safety and security for all road users. His Excellency also honored the strategic partners who contribute to the success of the campaign, both the Public Resources Authority and ENOC Company. On the other hand, Brigadier General Dr. Muhammad Al-Hamidi honored Muhammad Saleh Al-Zaabi, Hashel Muhammad Al-Harthy, and Shahd Muhammad Al-Shara, in appreciation of their efforts and positive cooperation with the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police.