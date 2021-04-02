The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Brigadier General Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, launched the activities of an electronic initiative under the slogan “Drive safely … to reach peace” within the initiatives of the Ras Al Khaimah Police and the Federal Traffic Council, aimed at strengthening the national index in reducing traffic accidents and reducing the resulting deaths It is based on the Ministry of Interior’s keenness to improve road safety and spread traffic awareness among various segments of society, especially road users, in order to achieve the state’s vision of being one of the best countries in the world in achieving traffic safety and security.

Al-Naqbi explained that the activities of the electronic initiative will include displaying a set of traffic awareness videos regarding sudden deviation, crossing the traffic light signal, and non-compliance with the mandatory traffic line by displaying 12 electronic panels distributed between Al-Manar Mall and Al-Hamra Mall, and will continue for a period of two weeks.

He pointed to the launch of an awareness traffic exhibition aimed at introducing visitors to the dangers of sudden deviation, crossing the traffic lights, and not adhering to the course through what is displayed on electronic screens, in an effort to create a conscious, educated and aware generation of the importance of accessing the integrated system towards a safe, stable and accident-free society. Traffic, calling on members of the public to cooperate with police and traffic efforts aimed at achieving the highest levels of traffic safety on the roads by adhering to traffic and traffic laws.





