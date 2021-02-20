During the past year, the agents of the Narcotics Control Department of the Ras Al Khaimah Police succeeded in seizing 1125 kilograms of raw narcotic materials, with a market value of 25 million dirhams, despite the exceptional circumstances imposed by the pandemic of the new Corona virus, Covid 19.

Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al-Tunaiji, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated that the control men were able, through their determination and persistence, through which they were able to overcome the surrounding circumstances resulting from the new Corona pandemic, to carry out their professional and functional duties with efficiency and competence, which was reflected through their success in controlling tons And 125 kilograms of narcotic substances in cooperation with strategic partners in police leaderships in other Emirates.

He pointed out that the largest seizure was the seizure of 763 kilograms of opium in one operation, in a way that embodies the great efforts of the Anti-Drug Administration team, whose members ensure the security and safety of the homeland, the citizen and the resident, and firmly confronts the dealers and promoters of toxins who have nothing but investigation Material gains illegally, pointing out the importance of the existing cooperation between the police leaderships in the country under the umbrella of the Ministry of the Interior in thwarting the attempts of dealers and promoters of narcotic substances of various kinds and protecting members of society from falling into the trap of addiction.

Al-Aqeed Al-Tunaiji stressed the need for parents to fulfill their responsibilities towards their children by instilling religious and moral convictions in them and showing the dangers of being dragged behind bad companions and drug addiction, which pose a real threat to their lives and put dealers in them under legal responsibility and the consequent penalties that are taken against them, stressing that The Drug Enforcement Administration with all its employees will remain watchful eyes on the security of the homeland and the safety of everyone living on its land.





