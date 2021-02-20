Last year, the Anti-Narcotics Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police succeeded in seizing 1125 kilograms of raw narcotic materials, with a market value of 25 million dirhams, despite the exceptional circumstances imposed by the outbreak of the new Corona virus (Covid 19).

The Director of the Narcotics Control Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al-Tunaiji, explained that the control men were able, through their determination and persistence, through which they were able to overcome the surrounding conditions resulting from the new Corona pandemic, to carry out their professional and functional duties with efficiency and competence, which was reflected in their success in controlling tons and 125 tons. Kilograms of narcotic substances in cooperation with strategic partners in police leaderships in other emirates.

He pointed out that the biggest seizure was the seizure of 763 kilograms of opium in one operation, which embodied the great efforts of the Anti-Drug Administration team, whose members watch over the security and safety of the homeland, the citizen and the resident, and firmly confronts the dealers and promoters of toxins who have nothing but gain. Physically, illegally, pointing out the importance of the existing cooperation between the police leaderships in the country under the umbrella of the Ministry of the Interior in thwarting the attempts of dealers and promoters of narcotic substances of various kinds and protecting members of society from falling into the trap of addiction.





