Search and rescue personnel in the air wing of Ras Al Khaimah Police rescued nine people of different nationalities who were stranded in the “Sheha” area, with the help of some residents.

The head of the Air Wing Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Colonel Pilot Saeed Rashid Al Yamahi, said that the operation room received two separate communications, one of which was last week that four people were stuck in the Shaha area, and the second one two days ago that five others were stuck in the same place.

He explained that the Ambulance and Rescue Department personnel moved to the site, and due to the difficulty of ambulances reaching it, a helicopter of the Ras Al Khaimah Police was used, as search and rescue personnel in the Air Wing Department undertook the task of reaching the highest peak in the region by helicopter of Ras Al Khaimah Police, The necessary support and transportation for them.





