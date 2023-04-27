During the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the Ras Al-Khaimah Police Operations Room received 6657 various phone calls from members of the community during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and they varied between traffic and security calls and various inquiries.

All incoming calls were dealt with by the concerned departments and authorities according to the nature of each call in the optimal and required manner, in addition to responding to public inquiries.

The Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, praised the efforts made during the blessed Eid Al Fitr holiday to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, appreciating the fruitful cooperation of members of the public in adhering to traffic regulations and rules and following the instructions of traffic men deployed throughout the emirate.

He stressed that all cases and appeals were dealt with in a record time, based on the strategy of the Ministry of Interior aimed at supporting the security and safety index and enhancing public confidence.

Ras Al Khaimah Police called on the public to limit their calls to the number 999 for emergency communications, and to call the number 901 designated for general and non-emergency inquiries, to ensure the provision of the best levels of service to them.